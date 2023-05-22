Revain Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $24.40 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Revain has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $24.40 million and $247,369.72 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revain Profile

REV is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

