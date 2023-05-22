Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Woodward (WWD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD):

5/18/2023 – Woodward is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $112.00.

5/2/2023 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $97.00.

5/2/2023 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $125.00.

5/1/2023 – Woodward was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/24/2023 – Woodward had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $85.00.

Woodward Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WWD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 251,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $116.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Woodward

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Woodward by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

