Request (REQ) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $86.67 million and approximately $512,643.25 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018213 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,905.30 or 1.00007404 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08650428 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $655,381.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

