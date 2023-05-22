Relay Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $38.20 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

