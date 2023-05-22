Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 3,513 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of FDL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 297,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,010. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

