Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,124,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,674,416. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

