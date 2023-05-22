Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $103,104.86 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $103,104.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,676,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,092,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74.

Shares of Redwire stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 273,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,220. Redwire Co. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $170.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redwire by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Redwire by 194.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 99,395 shares during the period.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

