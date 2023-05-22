Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.90. 482,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.00. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.44 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.