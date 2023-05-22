Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,485 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $111.73. 159,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $131.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

