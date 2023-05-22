Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,657 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock remained flat at $110.29 during midday trading on Monday. 848,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,299. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

