Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 259 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.98. 560,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,288. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

