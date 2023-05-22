Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,899,000 after buying an additional 710,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.41. 1,026,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,277. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The firm has a market cap of $287.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

