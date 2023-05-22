Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RAIN. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rain Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of RAIN stock traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.22. 31,571,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,141. Rain Oncology has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 134.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 77.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rain Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 62.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 62,033 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 60.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.