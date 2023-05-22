Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.19 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $51.19 million and $2.12 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009020 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

