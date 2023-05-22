Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RLGT opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

