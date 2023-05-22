QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 11.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 3,285,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,685,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 186,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,682,586.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,423.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,207,699 shares of company stock worth $10,477,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.