ProFrac (ACDC) & Its Competitors Critical Review

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ProFrac to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProFrac and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 214 1191 2148 84 2.58

ProFrac currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.34%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 52.41%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.93 billion $91.50 million 4.87 ProFrac Competitors $2.68 billion $212.21 million -2.12

This table compares ProFrac and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ProFrac has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 2.25% -12.91% 4.62%

Summary

ProFrac beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.