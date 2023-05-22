PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
PREKF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
Shares of PREKF opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $18.01.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
