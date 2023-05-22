PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. 21,091,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,044,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

