PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Meta Platforms makes up 2.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,734,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,176. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $253.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $640.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.