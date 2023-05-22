PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Meta Platforms makes up 2.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,734,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,176. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $253.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $640.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
