PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Acquires 1,594 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.28. 9,300,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,156,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.90.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

