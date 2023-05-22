Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

