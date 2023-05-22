Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,461,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,986,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

