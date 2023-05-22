Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,506 ($18.87).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.04) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.91) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.28) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Persimmon news, insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.36), for a total value of £53,588.46 ($67,128.22). 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Persimmon Price Performance

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

PSN stock opened at GBX 1,311.50 ($16.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,273.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,314.09. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,275.82 ($28.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.15, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a GBX 60 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 9,770.11%.

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Articles

