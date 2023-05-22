Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of PEBK traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $34.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

