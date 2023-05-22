PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stake Lessened by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. PennyMac Financial Services comprises about 4.3% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,237,000 after acquiring an additional 152,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,324. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.47.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 13,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $825,762.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $912,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,396,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 13,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $825,762.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $540,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $6,336,073. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

