Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

MD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 122,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,618. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,168,000 after acquiring an additional 407,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,569,000 after acquiring an additional 306,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

