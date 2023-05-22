Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Shirley A. Weis Sells 17,993 Shares

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.