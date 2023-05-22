Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Shirley A. Weis Sells 17,993 Shares

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
See Also
