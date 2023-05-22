Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up about 2.4% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.69. 264,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,178. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.11.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

