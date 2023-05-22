Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Down 3%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.15. 1,855,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,419,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

