Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) versus Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Critical Contrast

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -22.82% 0.74% 0.54% Austin Gold N/A -7.87% -7.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and Austin Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.45 billion 2.29 -$341.75 million ($1.91) -8.24 Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.09) -11.79

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Austin Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pan American Silver. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pan American Silver and Austin Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.11%. Austin Gold has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 394.68%. Given Austin Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Austin Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

