Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PANW opened at $188.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,572.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.79.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,025,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after buying an additional 261,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,003.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 187,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

