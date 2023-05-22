Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OXLC stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

In other news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 65,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

