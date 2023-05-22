Ordinals Price Tops $9.66 (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $202.85 million and $63.23 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be bought for $9.66 or 0.00036244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 12.96967158 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $110,170,631.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

