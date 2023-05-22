Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBT traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $31.30. 18,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. Orange County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $176.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.07.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orange County Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services and trust and wealth management. It operates through the Banking Business and Wealth Management Business segments. The Banking Business segment involves the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers through Orange Bank & Trust Company.

Further Reading

