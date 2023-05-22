Optiver Holding B.V. Has $566,000 Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 527,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,521. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

