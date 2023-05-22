OLO (NYSE:OLO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.20. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. On average, analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782 in the last 90 days. 40.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OLO by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OLO by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

