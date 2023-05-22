Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.99

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 63943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $973.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

