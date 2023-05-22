Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.92.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.3 %

NTNX stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nutanix by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $22,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

