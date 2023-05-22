Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 12.3% of Folketrygdfondet’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $579,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,814,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.96. 2,319,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

