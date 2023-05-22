NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC increased its holdings in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) by 324.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,597 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC’s holdings in NorthView Acquisition were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAC. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthView Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NVAC stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,978. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

About NorthView Acquisition

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

