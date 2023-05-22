Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NOG opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

