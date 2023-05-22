North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NRT stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. 145,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,165. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6,299.79% and a net margin of 97.46%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.26%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

