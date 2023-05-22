Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Nomura stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 497,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,003. Nomura has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 231,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 2,194.4% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 428,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.