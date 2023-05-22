Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Nomura Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Nomura stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 497,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,003. Nomura has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 231,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 2,194.4% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 428,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
