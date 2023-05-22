NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of NN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NN stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. NN has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NN will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,714,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,033.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 813,018 shares of company stock valued at $856,947. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in NN during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NN by 15.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Corre Partners Management LLC boosted its position in NN by 1.1% during the first quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,549,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NN by 130.1% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 490,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 277,244 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NN by 128.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

