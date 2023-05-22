NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEWT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NewtekOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Price Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $285.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.54). NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.21 million. Analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Insider Activity

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Young purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $411,013. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,537 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter worth $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter worth $2,108,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.