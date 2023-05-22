Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) & Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Head to Head Comparison

Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netcapital and Creek Road Miners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $5.48 million 2.17 $3.50 million $0.52 3.77 Creek Road Miners $520,000.00 35.50 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Netcapital has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Netcapital and Creek Road Miners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 33.83% 8.71% 7.41% Creek Road Miners -2,547.14% -734.26% -115.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Netcapital beats Creek Road Miners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

