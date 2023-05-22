National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $385.05 and last traded at $386.28. 10,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 9,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

