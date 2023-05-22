National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 243,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

