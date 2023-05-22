National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFGGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 243,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

