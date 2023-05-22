National Bankshares Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.55.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at C$7.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.15. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.79.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.6001603 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

